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Kinoafisha Films Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie, 2026 Screening times in Turkistan 15 June 2026

Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie Showtimes – 15 June 2026 Screenings in Turkistan

Tickets
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Tomorrow 13 Sun 14 Mon 15 Tue 16 Wed 17
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Prime Cinema 160-y kvartal, 419, TRTs Turan Mall
2D
10:00 from 1500 ₸ 15:20 from 1500 ₸
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