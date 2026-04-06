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Kinoafisha Films Project Hail Mary Project Hail Mary, 2026 Screening times in Turkistan 8 April 2026

Project Hail Mary Showtimes – 8 April 2026 Screenings in Turkistan

Tickets
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Today 6 Tomorrow 7 Wed 8
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Prime Cinema 160-y kvartal, 419, TRTs Turan Mall
2D, RU
10:00 from 1500 ₸ 14:25 from 1500 ₸ 18:35 from 1500 ₸ 22:45 from 1500 ₸
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