Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Huntington Huntington, 2025 Screening times in Turkistan

Huntington, 2025 Screening times in Turkistan

Tickets
All about film
Today 12
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Huntington? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinopark 4 Khanshaiym Plaza g. Turkestan, TRTs "Khanshaiym Plaza", ul. B. Sattarhanova, 33a
2D, RU
21:50 from 3200 ₸ 22:50 from 3200 ₸
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Ol sen emes
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Uylenu onay
Uylenu onay
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Abay bol
Abay bol
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Reminders of Him
Reminders of Him
2026, USA, Romantic
Gashyqpyn sagan
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Huntington
Huntington
2025, France / Great Britain / USA, Comedy, Drama, Thriller
Marsupilami
Marsupilami
2026, Belgium / France, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Scream 7
Scream 7
2026, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Songy mahabbat
Songy mahabbat
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more