Menu
Kinoafisha
Turkistan, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another, 2025 Screening times in Turkistan
8 October 2025
One Battle After Another Showtimes – 8 October 2025 Screenings in Turkistan
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
All about film
Today
5
Tomorrow
6
Tue
7
Wed
8
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for One Battle After Another?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Prime Cinema
160-y kvartal, 419, TRTs Turan Mall
2D, RU
10:10
from 1500 ₸
11:00
from 1500 ₸
15:15
from 1500 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
Zhas emes zhubaylar
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
Afterburn
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Action
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree