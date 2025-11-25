Menu
Films
The Running Man
The Running Man, 2025 Screening times in Turkistan
25 November 2025
The Running Man Showtimes – 25 November 2025 Screenings in Turkistan
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Facts
All about film
Today
21
Tomorrow
22
Sun
23
Mon
24
Tue
25
Wed
26
Prime Cinema
160-y kvartal, 419, TRTs Turan Mall
2D, RU
10:00
from 1500 ₸
12:20
from 1500 ₸
14:40
from 1500 ₸
17:30
from 1500 ₸
23:15
from 1500 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Shay v bol'shom gorode
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Wicked: For Good
2025, USA, Family, Fantasy, Musical
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
The Running Man
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Sisu: Road to Revenge
2025, Finland / USA, Action, War
The Truce
2025, Spain / Kazakhstan, Drama
Adal
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
