Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, 2025 Screening times in Turkistan 30 December 2025

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants Showtimes – 30 December 2025 Screenings in Turkistan

Tickets
All about animated film
Today 26 Tomorrow 27 Sun 28 Mon 29 Tue 30
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Prime Cinema 160-y kvartal, 419, TRTs Turan Mall
2D, RU
10:00 from 1500 ₸ 10:40 from 1500 ₸ 11:55 from 1500 ₸ 12:50 from 1500 ₸ 13:50 from 1500 ₸ 15:00 from 1500 ₸ 15:45 from 1500 ₸
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Dastur: Teris bata
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Qazaq Alemi 2
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Anaconda
Anaconda
2025, USA, Comedy
Eternity
Eternity
2025, USA, Comedy, Fantasy, Drama
A Writer's Odyssey 2
A Writer's Odyssey 2
2025, China, Action, Adventure, Drama
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Tri kota. Puteshestvie vo vremeni
Tri kota. Puteshestvie vo vremeni
2025, Russia, Animation
Yolki 12
Yolki 12
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more