Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, 2025 Screening times in Turkistan

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, 2025 Screening times in Turkistan

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 26
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinopark 4 Khanshaiym Plaza g. Turkestan, TRTs "Khanshaiym Plaza", ul. B. Sattarhanova, 33a
2D, RU
10:10 from 2400 ₸ 14:30 from 2800 ₸ 15:30 from 2800 ₸ 16:20 from 2800 ₸ 17:20 from 2800 ₸ 18:10 from 3200 ₸ 19:10 from 3200 ₸
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Dastur: Teris bata
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Qazaq Alemi 2
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Anaconda
Anaconda
2025, USA, Comedy
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more