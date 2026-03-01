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Kinoafisha Films Koty Ermitazha 2. Tayna egipetskogo zala Koty Ermitazha 2. Tayna egipetskogo zala, 2026 Screening times in Turkistan

Koty Ermitazha 2. Tayna egipetskogo zala, 2026 Screening times in Turkistan

All about animated film
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Шымкент

Tomorrow 27 Sat 28 Sun 29 Mon 30 Tue 31 Wed 1
Format
Group Screenings
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent g. Shymkent, ​prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D, RU
10:20 from 1700 ₸ 14:05 from 1900 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, RU
10:40 from 2400 ₸ 14:50 from 2800 ₸
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