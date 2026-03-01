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Koty Ermitazha 2. Tayna egipetskogo zala
Koty Ermitazha 2. Tayna egipetskogo zala, 2026 Screening times in Turkistan
Koty Ermitazha 2. Tayna egipetskogo zala, 2026 Screening times in Turkistan
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All about animated film
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Showtimes in Шымкент
Tomorrow
27
Sat
28
Sun
29
Mon
30
Tue
31
Wed
1
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent
g. Shymkent, prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D, RU
10:20
from 1700 ₸
14:05
from 1900 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House
g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, RU
10:40
from 2400 ₸
14:50
from 2800 ₸
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