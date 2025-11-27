Menu
Films
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2, 2025 Screening times in Turkistan
Zootopia 2, 2025 Screening times in Turkistan
Kinopark 4 Khanshaiym Plaza
g. Turkestan, TRTs "Khanshaiym Plaza", ul. B. Sattarhanova, 33a
2D, KK
19:00
from 3200 ₸
2D, RU
18:50
from 3200 ₸
19:50
from 3200 ₸
20:00
from 3200 ₸
21:00
from 3200 ₸
Prime Cinema
160-y kvartal, 419, TRTs Turan Mall
2D, KZ
19:45
from 2900 ₸
2D, RU
18:05
from 2900 ₸
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Regretting You
2025, Germany / USA, Drama
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Shay v bol'shom gorode
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Trap House
2025, USA, Action
The Running Man
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
