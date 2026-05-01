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Kinoafisha Films Mortal Kombat II Mortal Kombat II, 2026 Screening times in Turkistan 1 June 2026

Mortal Kombat II Showtimes – 1 June 2026 Screenings in Turkistan

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 31 Mon 1 Tue 2 Wed 3
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Prime Cinema 160-y kvartal, 419, TRTs Turan Mall
2D
10:00 from 1500 ₸ 14:00 from 1500 ₸
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