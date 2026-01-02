Menu
Avatar 3, 2025 Screening times in Turkistan 4 January 2026

Avatar 3 Showtimes – 4 January 2026 Screenings in Turkistan

How do I book tickets for Avatar 3? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Prime Cinema 160-y kvartal, 419, TRTs Turan Mall
2D, KZ
18:45 from 2900 ₸ 22:25 from 2900 ₸
2D, RU
12:00 from 2400 ₸ 19:55 from 2900 ₸
