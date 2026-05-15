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Kinoafisha Films Hotya by kinoda 4 Hotya by kinoda 4, 2026 Screening times in Temirtau 16 May 2026

Hotya by kinoda 4 Showtimes – 16 May 2026 Screenings in Temirtau

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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Premera 3D g. Temirtau, prosp. Metallurgov, 22A, TD «Elem»
2D, KZ
19:10 from 2600 ₸
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