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Псих
Псих, 2026 Screening times in Temirtau
17 May 2026
Псих Showtimes – 17 May 2026 Screenings in Temirtau
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Premera 3D
g. Temirtau, prosp. Metallurgov, 22A, TD «Elem»
2D, KZ
20:50
from 2600 ₸
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