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Kinoafisha Films Moshenniki Moshenniki, 2026 Screening times in Temirtau 6 April 2026

Moshenniki Showtimes – 6 April 2026 Screenings in Temirtau

Tickets
All about film
Today 6 Tomorrow 7 Wed 8
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Premera 3D g. Temirtau, prosp. Metallurgov, 22A, TD «Elem»
2D, RU
22:15 from 2600 ₸
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