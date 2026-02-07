Menu
Kinoafisha
Temirtau, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Bir tup alma agashy
Bir tup alma agashy, 2026 Screening times in Temirtau
11 February 2026
Bir tup alma agashy Showtimes – 11 February 2026 Screenings in Temirtau
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
7
Tomorrow
8
Mon
9
Tue
10
Wed
11
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Bir tup alma agashy?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Premera 3D
g. Temirtau, prosp. Metallurgov, 22A, TD «Elem»
2D, KZ
19:45
from 2600 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Tastamashy, ana!
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kopy v kino
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Keeper
2025, Canada / USA, Horror
Koz timesin
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Send Help
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
Bir tup alma agashy
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree