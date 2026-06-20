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Sleepwalker
Sleepwalker, 2026 Screening times in Temirtau
23 June 2026
Sleepwalker Showtimes – 23 June 2026 Screenings in Temirtau
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Premera 3D
g. Temirtau, prosp. Metallurgov, 22A, TD «Elem»
2D, RU
20:00
from 2600 ₸
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