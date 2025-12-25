Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Qazaq Alemi 2 Qazaq Alemi 2, 2025 Screening times in Temirtau

Qazaq Alemi 2, 2025 Screening times in Temirtau

Tickets
All about film
Today 25
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Qazaq Alemi 2? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Premera 3D g. Temirtau, prosp. Metallurgov, 22A, TD «Elem»
2D, KZ
20:20 from 2000 ₸
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Dastur: Teris bata
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Qazaq Alemi 2
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more