Films
Plan «Sh»
Plan «Sh», 2025 Screening times in Temirtau
6 December 2025
Plan «Sh» Showtimes – 6 December 2025 Screenings in Temirtau
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Tomorrow
6
Sun
7
Mon
8
Tue
9
Wed
10
g. Temirtau, prosp. Metallurgov, 22A, TD «Elem»
2D, KZ
10:00
from 2000 ₸
19:30
from 2000 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Regretting You
2025, Germany / USA, Drama
A Mouse Hunt for Christmas
2025, Norway, Family, Comedy
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
2025, Japan, Action, Animation, Fantasy
Plan «Sh»
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Wicked: For Good
2025, USA, Family, Fantasy, Musical
100 Meters
2025, Japan / USA, Animation, Drama, Sport
