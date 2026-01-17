Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Primate Primate, 2026 Screening times in Temirtau 19 January 2026

Primate Showtimes – 19 January 2026 Screenings in Temirtau

Tickets
All about film
Today 17 Tomorrow 18 Mon 19 Tue 20 Wed 21
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Primate? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Premera 3D g. Temirtau, prosp. Metallurgov, 22A, TD «Elem»
2D, RU
15:00 from 2600 ₸ 22:10 from 2600 ₸
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
2026, USA, Horror
Zhumaqtan bilet
Zhumaqtan bilet
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Drama
Primate
Primate
2026, USA, Horror
Qushaqtashy mama
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Playdate
Playdate
2025, USA / Canada, Action, Comedy
Qazaq Alemi 2
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more