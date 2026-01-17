Menu
Kinoafisha
Temirtau, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, 2026 Screening times in Temirtau
21 January 2026
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Showtimes – 21 January 2026 Screenings in Temirtau
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Filming locations
All about film
Today
17
Tomorrow
18
Mon
19
Tue
20
Wed
21
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Premera 3D
g. Temirtau, prosp. Metallurgov, 22A, TD «Elem»
2D, RU
16:00
from 2600 ₸
20:00
from 2600 ₸
22:00
from 2600 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
2026, USA, Horror
Zhumaqtan bilet
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Drama
Primate
2026, USA, Horror
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Playdate
2025, USA / Canada, Action, Comedy
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree