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Kinoafisha Films The Devil Wears Prada 2 The Devil Wears Prada 2, 2026 Screening times in Temirtau 3 May 2026

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Showtimes – 3 May 2026 Screenings in Temirtau

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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Premera 3D g. Temirtau, prosp. Metallurgov, 22A, TD «Elem»
2D, RU
18:20 from 2600 ₸ 22:00 from 2600 ₸
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