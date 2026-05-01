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Bogatyri
Bogatyri, 2026 Screening times in Temirtau
30 May 2026
Bogatyri Showtimes – 30 May 2026 Screenings in Temirtau
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31
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Premera 3D
g. Temirtau, prosp. Metallurgov, 22A, TD «Elem»
2D, RU
15:00
from 2600 ₸
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