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The Quest
The Quest, 2025 Screening times in Temirtau
27 June 2026
The Quest Showtimes – 27 June 2026 Screenings in Temirtau
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Premera 3D
g. Temirtau, prosp. Metallurgov, 22A, TD «Elem»
2D, RU
16:50
from 2600 ₸
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