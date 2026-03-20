Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Project Hail Mary Project Hail Mary, 2026 Screening times in Temirtau 23 March 2026

Project Hail Mary Showtimes – 23 March 2026 Screenings in Temirtau

Tickets
All about film
Today 20 Tomorrow 21 Sun 22 Mon 23 Tue 24 Wed 25
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Project Hail Mary? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Premera 3D g. Temirtau, prosp. Metallurgov, 22A, TD «Elem»
2D, RU
13:50 from 2600 ₸ 18:00 from 2600 ₸
Hoppers
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi
Bayqa! Alayaq!
Bayqa! Alayaq!
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Erekshe
Erekshe
2026, Kazakhstan, Sport, Romantic
The Tutor
The Tutor
2025, Thailand, Horror
Uylenu onay
Uylenu onay
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
2026, USA, Drama, Horror, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Carevna-lyagushka 2
Carevna-lyagushka 2
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more