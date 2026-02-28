Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Skazka o tsare Saltane Skazka o tsare Saltane, 2026 Screening times in Temirtau 4 March 2026

Skazka o tsare Saltane Showtimes – 4 March 2026 Screenings in Temirtau

Tickets
All about film
Today 28 Tomorrow 1 Mon 2 Tue 3 Wed 4
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Skazka o tsare Saltane? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Premera 3D g. Temirtau, prosp. Metallurgov, 22A, TD «Elem»
2D, RU
16:30 from 2600 ₸
Scream 7
Scream 7
2026, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Songy mahabbat
Songy mahabbat
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Guantanamera
Guantanamera
2025, Russia / Cuba, Adventure, Action
Scarlet
Scarlet
2025, Japan / USA, Action, Adventure, Animation
Bear Kid: Super Hero
Bear Kid: Super Hero
2024, China, Adventure, Animation
Uvolit Zhoru
Uvolit Zhoru
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Skazka o tsare Saltane
Skazka o tsare Saltane
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy, Adventure
Wuthering Heights
Wuthering Heights
2025, USA, Drama, Romantic
It Will Find You
It Will Find You
2025, Australia, Horror, Thriller
GOAT
GOAT
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more