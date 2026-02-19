Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Skazka o tsare Saltane Skazka o tsare Saltane, 2026 Screening times in Temirtau

Skazka o tsare Saltane, 2026 Screening times in Temirtau

Tickets
All about film
Today 19
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Skazka o tsare Saltane? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Premera 3D g. Temirtau, prosp. Metallurgov, 22A, TD «Elem»
2D, RU
14:15 from 2600 ₸ 17:00 from 2600 ₸
Wuthering Heights
Wuthering Heights
2025, USA, Drama, Romantic
Skazka o tsare Saltane
Skazka o tsare Saltane
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy, Adventure
GOAT
GOAT
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport
Crime 101
Crime 101
2026, USA, Crime, Thriller, Drama
Tastamashy, ana!
Tastamashy, ana!
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Uvolit Zhoru
Uvolit Zhoru
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Zhelezo
Zhelezo
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more