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Kinoafisha Films Kholop 3 Kholop 3, 2026 Screening times in Temirtau 14 June 2026

Kholop 3 Showtimes – 14 June 2026 Screenings in Temirtau

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Premera 3D g. Temirtau, prosp. Metallurgov, 22A, TD «Elem»
2D, RU
11:30 from 2600 ₸ 14:50 from 2600 ₸ 18:20 from 2600 ₸
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