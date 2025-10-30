Menu
Save the Green Planet
Save the Green Planet , 2025 Screening times in Temirtau
How do I book tickets for Save the Green Planet ?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Premera 3D
g. Temirtau, prosp. Metallurgov, 22A, TD «Elem»
2D, RU
19:10
from 2000 ₸
23:40
from 2000 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Save the Green Planet
2025, South Korea, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Night of the Reaper
2025, USA, Horror
The Truce
2025, Spain / Kazakhstan, Drama
The New Little Mermaid: Ocean Girl
2021, China, Animation
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Shell
2024, USA, Horror, Thriller
La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
