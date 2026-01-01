Menu
Films
Buratino
Buratino, 2026 Screening times in Temirtau
Buratino, 2026 Screening times in Temirtau
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
All about film
Today
1
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Buratino?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Premera 3D
g. Temirtau, prosp. Metallurgov, 22A, TD «Elem»
2D, RU
14:10
from 2600 ₸
17:40
from 2600 ₸
