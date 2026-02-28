Menu
Films
Scream 7
Scream 7, 2026 Screening times in Temirtau
2 March 2026
Scream 7 Showtimes – 2 March 2026 Screenings in Temirtau
Today
28
Tomorrow
1
Mon
2
Tue
3
Wed
4
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Premera 3D
g. Temirtau, prosp. Metallurgov, 22A, TD «Elem»
2D, RU
10:00
from 2600 ₸
13:40
from 2600 ₸
17:25
from 2600 ₸
21:20
from 2600 ₸
