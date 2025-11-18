Menu
Films
The Running Man
The Running Man, 2025 Screening times in Temirtau
18 November 2025
The Running Man Showtimes – 18 November 2025 Screenings in Temirtau
Premera 3D
g. Temirtau, prosp. Metallurgov, 22A, TD «Elem»
2D, RU
10:00
from 2000 ₸
15:00
from 2000 ₸
17:05
from 2000 ₸
22:55
from 2000 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
The Running Man
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Death Whisperer
2025, Thailand, Action, Horror, Thriller
Adal
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Gold'n Rahat
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
