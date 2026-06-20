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Kinoafisha Films Toy Story 5 Toy Story 5, 2026 Screening times in Temirtau 24 June 2026

Toy Story 5 Showtimes – 24 June 2026 Screenings in Temirtau

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 20 Sun 21 Mon 22 Tue 23 Wed 24
Format
Group Screenings
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Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Premera 3D g. Temirtau, prosp. Metallurgov, 22A, TD «Elem»
2D, KZ
14:00 from 2600 ₸
2D, RU
12:10 from 2600 ₸ 18:15 from 2600 ₸
Disclosure Day
Disclosure Day
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller, Action
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
The Cure
The Cure
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
Masters of the Universe
Masters of the Universe
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Күн батыстан шыққанда
Күн батыстан шыққанда
2027, Kazakhstan, Horror
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Sleepwalker
Sleepwalker
2026, USA, Thriller
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