Films
Dust Bunny
Dust Bunny, 2025 Screening times in Temirtau
24 December 2025
Dust Bunny Showtimes – 24 December 2025 Screenings in Temirtau
Today
19
Tomorrow
20
Sun
21
Mon
22
Tue
23
Wed
24
How do I book tickets for Dust Bunny?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Premera 3D
g. Temirtau, prosp. Metallurgov, 22A, TD «Elem»
2D, RU
10:00
from 2000 ₸
22:45
from 2000 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Dust Bunny
2025, USA, Drama, Horror
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Yolki 12
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure, Family
Kulachnyy
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
