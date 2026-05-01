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Kinoafisha Films Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz, 2026 Screening times in Taraz 2 May 2026

Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz Showtimes – 2 May 2026 Screenings in Taraz

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 2 Sun 3 Mon 4 Tue 5 Wed 6
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Premier Kazakhstan g. Taraz, pr. Abaya, 111
2D, KZ
13:30 from 1600 ₸ 19:00 from 1600 ₸
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