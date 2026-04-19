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Перiште
Перiште, 2025 Screening times in Taraz
20 April 2026
Перiште Showtimes – 20 April 2026 Screenings in Taraz
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19
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20
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21
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Premier Kazakhstan
g. Taraz, pr. Abaya, 111
2D, RU
11:40
from 1600 ₸
20:50
from 1600 ₸
22:40
from 1600 ₸
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