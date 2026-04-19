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Kinoafisha Films Перiште Перiште, 2025 Screening times in Taraz 20 April 2026

Перiште Showtimes – 20 April 2026 Screenings in Taraz

Tickets
All about film
Today 19 Tomorrow 20 Tue 21
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Premier Kazakhstan g. Taraz, pr. Abaya, 111
2D, RU
11:40 from 1600 ₸ 20:50 from 1600 ₸ 22:40 from 1600 ₸
Перiште
Перiште
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Көлеңке
Көлеңке
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Panda Plan 2
Panda Plan 2
2026, China, Action, Comedy, Family
Tuysqan
Tuysqan
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Moshenniki
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Lee Cronin's The Mummy
Lee Cronin's The Mummy
2026, USA, Horror
Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer
Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer
2026, USA / Uzbekistan, Action, Adventure, History
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Children's
Zolushka. Tayna tryoh zhelaniy
Zolushka. Tayna tryoh zhelaniy
2026, Russia, Animation
Handbok för superhjältar
Handbok för superhjältar
2025, Sweden, Adventure, Animation, Family
Super Mario Galaxy
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
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