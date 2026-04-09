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Kinoafisha Films Moshenniki Moshenniki, 2026 Screening times in Taraz 11 April 2026

Moshenniki Showtimes – 11 April 2026 Screenings in Taraz

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Premier Kazakhstan g. Taraz, pr. Abaya, 111
2D, RU
15:30 from 1600 ₸ 17:15 from 1600 ₸ 19:20 from 1600 ₸
Moshenniki
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Tuysqan
Tuysqan
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Нелегал. Через Мексику
Нелегал. Через Мексику
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer
Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer
2026, USA / Uzbekistan, Action, Adventure, History
Handbok för superhjältar
Handbok för superhjältar
2025, Sweden, Adventure, Animation, Family
Super Mario Galaxy
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Children's
Taptym-au seni 3
Taptym-au seni 3
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
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