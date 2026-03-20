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Bayqa! Alayaq!
Bayqa! Alayaq!, 2026 Screening times in Taraz
21 March 2026
Bayqa! Alayaq! Showtimes – 21 March 2026 Screenings in Taraz
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Premier Kazakhstan
g. Taraz, pr. Abaya, 111
2D, KZ
11:50
from 1600 ₸
16:30
from 1600 ₸
22:40
from 1600 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Bayqa! Alayaq!
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi
Uylenu onay
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Erekshe
2026, Kazakhstan, Sport, Romantic
Carevna-lyagushka 2
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
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