Menu
Kinoafisha
Taraz, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Ol sen emes
Ol sen emes, 2026 Screening times in Taraz
Ol sen emes, 2026 Screening times in Taraz
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
8
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Ol sen emes?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Premier Kazakhstan
g. Taraz, pr. Abaya, 111
2D, KZ
19:50
from 1600 ₸
21:30
from 1600 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Songy mahabbat
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Scream 7
2026, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
2026, USA, Drama, Horror, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Guantanamera
2025, Russia / Cuba, Adventure, Action
Mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Tyoshcha 2
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree