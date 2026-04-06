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Solo Mio
Solo Mio, 2026 Screening times in Taraz
7 April 2026
Solo Mio Showtimes – 7 April 2026 Screenings in Taraz
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Today
6
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7
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8
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RU
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Premier Kazakhstan
g. Taraz, pr. Abaya, 111
2D, RU
11:50
from 1600 ₸
19:30
from 1600 ₸
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