Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Tastamashy, ana! Tastamashy, ana!, 2026 Screening times in Taraz 8 February 2026

Tastamashy, ana! Showtimes – 8 February 2026 Screenings in Taraz

Tickets
All about film
Today 7 Tomorrow 8
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Tastamashy, ana!? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Premier Kazakhstan g. Taraz, pr. Abaya, 111
2D, RU
16:20 from 1600 ₸ 22:15 from 1600 ₸
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kopy v kino
Kopy v kino
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Tastamashy, ana!
Tastamashy, ana!
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bir tup alma agashy
Bir tup alma agashy
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Gashyqpyn sagan
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
The Surrender
The Surrender
2025, USA / Canada, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Send Help
Send Help
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
Qolymnan usta
Qolymnan usta
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Qiyal
Qiyal
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Koz timesin
Koz timesin
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Keeper
Keeper
2025, Canada / USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more