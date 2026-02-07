Menu
Kinoafisha
Taraz, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Tastamashy, ana!
Tastamashy, ana!, 2026 Screening times in Taraz
8 February 2026
Tastamashy, ana! Showtimes – 8 February 2026 Screenings in Taraz
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
7
Tomorrow
8
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Tastamashy, ana!?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Premier Kazakhstan
g. Taraz, pr. Abaya, 111
2D, RU
16:20
from 1600 ₸
22:15
from 1600 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kopy v kino
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Tastamashy, ana!
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bir tup alma agashy
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
The Surrender
2025, USA / Canada, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Send Help
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
Qolymnan usta
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Qiyal
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Koz timesin
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Keeper
2025, Canada / USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree