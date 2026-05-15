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Kinoafisha Films Bodycam Bodycam, 2025 Screening times in Taraz 16 May 2026

Bodycam Showtimes – 16 May 2026 Screenings in Taraz

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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Premier Kazakhstan g. Taraz, pr. Abaya, 111
2D, RU
22:50 from 1600 ₸
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