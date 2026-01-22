Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Taube Taube, 2026 Screening times in Taraz

Taube, 2026 Screening times in Taraz

Tickets
All about film
Today 22 Tomorrow 23
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Taube? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Premier Kazakhstan g. Taraz, pr. Abaya, 111
2D, RU
13:20 from 1600 ₸ 20:40 from 1600 ₸
Qushaqtashy mama
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Koz timesin
Koz timesin
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Mercy
Mercy
2026, USA, Sci-Fi
Taube
Taube
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Fleak
Fleak
2025, Finland / France / Malaysia / Poland, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Zhumaqtan bilet
Zhumaqtan bilet
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Drama
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
2026, USA, Horror
Zhalmauyz Kempir
Zhalmauyz Kempir
2026, Kazakhstan, Horror
Акыркы дем
Акыркы дем
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more