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Kinoafisha Films The Mortuary Assistant The Mortuary Assistant, 2026 Screening times in Taraz 8 April 2026

The Mortuary Assistant Showtimes – 8 April 2026 Screenings in Taraz

Tickets
All about film
Today 6 Tomorrow 7 Wed 8
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Premier Kazakhstan g. Taraz, pr. Abaya, 111
2D, RU
23:10 from 1600 ₸
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