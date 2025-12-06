Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Shay v bol'shom gorode Shay v bol'shom gorode, 2025 Screening times in Taraz 6 December 2025

Shay v bol'shom gorode Showtimes – 6 December 2025 Screenings in Taraz

Tickets
All about film
Today 5 Tomorrow 6 Sun 7 Mon 8 Tue 9 Wed 10
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Shay v bol'shom gorode? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Premier Kazakhstan g. Taraz, pr. Abaya, 111
2D, KZ
16:00 from 1600 ₸
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Plan «Sh»
Plan «Sh»
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Regretting You
Regretting You
2025, Germany / USA, Drama
Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue
Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue
2025, USA / Germany / India, Animation, Family
Shay v bol'shom gorode
Shay v bol'shom gorode
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
№37
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bayguys
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
A Mouse Hunt for Christmas
A Mouse Hunt for Christmas
2025, Norway, Family, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more