Films
Baqyt qushagynda
Baqyt qushagynda, 2025 Screening times in Taraz
31 October 2025
Baqyt qushagynda Showtimes – 31 October 2025 Screenings in Taraz
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Tomorrow
31
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Baqyt qushagynda?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Premier Kazakhstan
g. Taraz, pr. Abaya, 111
2D, KZ
10:00
from 1600 ₸
18:50
from 1600 ₸
