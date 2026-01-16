Menu
Films
Primate
Primate, 2026 Screening times in Taraz
21 January 2026
Primate Showtimes – 21 January 2026 Screenings in Taraz
All about film
Today
16
Tomorrow
17
Sun
18
Mon
19
Tue
20
Wed
21
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Premier Kazakhstan
g. Taraz, pr. Abaya, 111
2D, RU
13:40
from 1600 ₸
15:30
from 1600 ₸
