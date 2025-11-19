Menu
Kinoafisha
Taraz, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Auru
Auru, 2025 Screening times in Taraz
19 November 2025
Auru Showtimes – 19 November 2025 Screenings in Taraz
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
15
Tomorrow
16
Mon
17
Tue
18
Wed
19
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Auru?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Premier Kazakhstan
g. Taraz, pr. Abaya, 111
2D, KZ
22:00
from 1600 ₸
00:10
from 1600 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
The Running Man
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Gold'n Rahat
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Traumatika
2024, USA, Horror
Adal
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree