Films
Auru
Auru, 2025 Screening times in Taraz
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
13
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Auru?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Premier Kazakhstan
g. Taraz, pr. Abaya, 111
2D, KZ
19:00
from 1600 ₸
21:15
from 1600 ₸
23:30
from 1600 ₸
