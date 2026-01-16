Menu
Kinoafisha
Taraz, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Playdate
Playdate, 2025 Screening times in Taraz
Playdate, 2025 Screening times in Taraz
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Filming locations
All about film
Today
16
Tomorrow
17
Sun
18
Mon
19
Tue
20
Wed
21
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Playdate?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Premier Kazakhstan
g. Taraz, pr. Abaya, 111
2D, RU
17:50
from 1600 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Primate
2026, USA, Horror
Adulthood
2025, USA, Comedy, Crime, Drama
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Zhumaqtan bilet
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Drama
Gipnoz
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Playdate
2025, USA / Canada, Action, Comedy
Акыркы дем
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Oiyn
2026, Kazakhstan, Detective
28 Years Later
2025, Great Britain / USA, Horror
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
2026, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree