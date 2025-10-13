Menu
Films
Bolgan oqiga
Bolgan oqiga, 2025 Screening times in Taraz
13 October 2025
Bolgan oqiga Showtimes – 13 October 2025 Screenings in Taraz
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Today
10
Tomorrow
11
Sun
12
Mon
13
Tue
14
Wed
15
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Bolgan oqiga?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Premier Kazakhstan
g. Taraz, pr. Abaya, 111
2D, KZ
19:25
from 1600 ₸
21:20
from 1600 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ифрит 2
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Horror
Керексин
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
